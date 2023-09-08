Taxi driver allegedly recorded threatening passenger refused bail

A taxi driver recorded allegedly threatening a passenger with a gun must remain in custody, a judge has ruled.

Belfast man Brian Stalford, 49, was refused bail amid claims that he used the pistol to strike the victim over a suspected drug debt.

His lawyer argued that he has been detained for three months in “surreal” circumstances where police have received no statement of complaint.

But District Judge George Conner held: “I do not believe we have moved sufficiently forward for delay to be a ground for releasing Mr Stalford.”

Stalford, from Park Avenue, faces charges of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm, common assault and making threats to kill during a taxi journey on March 26 this year.

He is further accused of having a small quantity of suspected cocaine when police arrested him in June.

Detectives launched an investigation after the dashcam footage, recorded in Holywood, Co Down, was posted online.

The recording shows Stalford dressed in a fonaCAB uniform and pointing a gun directly at his front seat passenger’s face and knees, according to the prosecution.

He allegedly issued a threat to “take the man’s head off” before telling him to “works his debt off” and declaring: “You are lucky I’m not taking your f****** knees out”.

It was claimed that at one point he struck the man in the face with the muzzle of the suspected firearm.

Both the front seat passenger and another man in the rear of the taxi were said to have been shaken by his actions.

Stalford was sacked by fonaCAB once the dashcam footage began to circulate on June 1.

A previous court heard he attempted to flee once the clip went viral, with a bag containing a sentimental family photograph packed when police went to arrest him.

In a prepared statement, Stalford claimed the taxi incident had been a “consensual planned prank”.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, prosecution counsel confirmed there is to be further forensic analysis of the video depicting either a real or fake gun.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin argued that his client is being held in continued custody amid delays over a “half baked” investigation file.

“He is faced with the surreal set of circumstances where he is accused of threatening someone who hasn’t made a complaint to the police,” the lawyer added.

“Mr Stalford is not the most sinister person to appear before any of these courts this morning.”

Denying bail, however, Judge Conner identified no new grounds to justify his release.

Stalford was remanded in continuing custody until October 6.

