A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

Storms are expected to cause disruption on Sunday afternoon and evening, starting from approximately 2pm.

The Met Office has warned that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Flooding may also cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services or power cuts in some areas.

Some large areas of rain are likely, with some embedded intense rainfall predicted, that could see 70mm or more in a few hours in some locations.

