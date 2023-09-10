Police are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at an off-licence in north Belfast on Saturday.

It was reported that at around 10.20pm, three masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, entered the premises on the Oldpark Road and demanded money from a member of staff.

A sum of cash was handed over and the three men were then reported to have made off on foot in the direction of Rosapenna Street.

The member of staff was not physically injured as a result of the incident.In a statement, police said that the first male, who was in possession of the suspected firearm, was wearing a blue and black coat, blue jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured baseball cap.

The second was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and coat, with the hood up concealing his face, black trainers and was carrying a red bag.

The third wore dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and coat, with hood up concealing his face, with white trainers. Detectives have appealed to anyone with any information, or anyone who was travelling in the Oldpark Road area at the time of the robbery, and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them.

