A man and woman have died in a house fire in Co Cavan.

Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a residence in Ballyjamesduff shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

A woman, aged in her 80s, and a man, aged in his 50s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The scene of the fire is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

