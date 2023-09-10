A man who attempted to flee from police in the Falls Road area of west Belfast on Saturday afternoon has been arrested.

The 26-year-old was detained at an address in west Belfast on Sunday morning on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, theft, assault on police, and obstructing police.

The PSNI had advised the public not to approach the man, who was unlawfully at large from his initial arrest at 12.15pm on Saturday until he was located on Sunday.

He remains in police custody.

