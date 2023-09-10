Play Brightcove video

Man arrested in Londonderry brings total number of arrests following disruption to six

A man has been arrested in Co Londonderry bringing the total number of arrests following disruption last week to six. A 48-year-old man was arrested following a search of a property in the Victoria Place area of Derry on Sunday, as part of what the PSNI have described as an "ongoing terrorism investigation". To date in that investigation, two men aged 22 and 41 and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday, one woman aged 50 was arrested on Friday and a 43-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, all arrested under the Terrorism Act.

A 50 year old woman has since been released from custody.

Man and woman die in house fire in Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan

A man and woman have died in a house fire in Co Cavan. Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a residence in Ballyjamesduff shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

A woman, aged in her 80s, and a man, aged in his 50s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Police appealing for information following north Belfast off-licence armed robbery

Police are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at an off-licence in north Belfast on Saturday. It was reported that at around 10.20pm, three masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, entered the premises on the Oldpark Road and demanded money from a member of staff. A sum of cash was handed over and the three men were then reported to have made off on foot in the direction of Rosapenna Street.

Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying misery continues following 1-0 defeat to Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying misery continued as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Kazakhstan after the long trip to Astana.

It was a fifth consecutive defeat in this campaign, and the fourth time in the last five Michael O'Neill's injury-ravaged side have been unable to muster a goal.

Kazakhstan put the first nail in the coffin of Northern Ireland's qualifying hopes with their smash-and-grab 1-0 win in Belfast in June, and added another here with Maxim Samorodov's 27th-minute strike enough to take three points.

