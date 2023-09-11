Former Derry football manager Rory Gallagher has been temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA.

Ulster GAA say the decision was taken until their Safeguarding Panel conclude their work.

Last month the organisation confirmed an independent panel is investigating allegations of domestic abuse made against Mr Gallagher.

He stepped down from his role as Derry football manager in May following the allegations, which were made by his estranged wife in a social media post.

He said he wanted to focus on his family after, Nicola Gallagher made serious allegations against him.

Mr Gallagher said the couple had separated over four years ago and the matters had been investigated and dealt with.

The Public Prosecution Service said it received two investigation files from the PSNI in 2022.

It said: "It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

"Decisions not to prosecute any individual issued in January 2022 and September 2022."

