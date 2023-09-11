Gardai are working with French police after a report an Irish woman was attacked and raped in Bordeaux.

French news organisation Le Parisien reported the alleged attack happened on Sunday evening. It said she had been out watching the European Championship qualifier between Ireland and the Netherlands.

She had been out in the city centre when three men dragged her into an alleyway and carried out the attack. She was found "traumatised" in the street by Welsh rugby supporters, it was reported.

L'Independant reported an investigation has been opened by the prosecutor's office and police are hunting for three men.

Bordeaux also played host to Ireland's opening Rugby World Cup game on Saturday evening against Romania.

In a statement to UTV, an Garda Sciochana said: "Members of An Garda Síochána currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

"The investigation is a matter for French police.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.