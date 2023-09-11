Play Brightcove video

PEACE FUNDING

The Taoiseach is to visit Belfast to announce over one billion euro of EU funding for Northern Ireland. The plan will see the money received through PEACE-PLUS, a new EU programme aimed at building reconciliation and greater prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties. Leo Varadkar will be joined by EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

MOTORCYCLIST DEATH

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Portadown. The man in his 60s was riding his motorbike which was in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2 pm yesterday on Northway. Police are appealing for witnesses.

CONOR BROWNE

The funeral of Conor Browne will take place later. The 28-year-old father from Strabane died after an attack on Main Street in Castlederg last Saturday. Two men have been charged with his murder.

SCHOOL UNIFORMS

A majority of the public here believe it is unacceptable for young people to be excluded from school for not having the right uniform. That's according to a survey by Save the Children NI. The charity has urged the Department of Education to intervene as many families struggle to afford the uncapped costs.

NI FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are officially over after Michael O'Neill's side fell to a one - nil defeat to Kazakhstan yesterday. It's Northern Ireland's fifth defeat in a row.

