A man has died following a traffic collision in Portadown on Sunday.

The motorcyclist in his 60s was involved in a crash with a silver Mercedes around 2pm on Northway in the town.

Police saw an investigation is underway and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to contact the Collision Investigation team in Sprucefield on 101.

