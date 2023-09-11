Michael O’Neill has admitted he must use Northern Ireland’s remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers to assess whether some of the older players in his squad are coming towards the end of their international careers.

A hugely disappointing campaign has only just passed the halfway point with four of the 10 games still remaining, but Northern Ireland’s objectives are already out of reach after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Kazakhstan made it five losses in a row for O’Neill’s injury-ravaged side.

With so many senior players missing and youngsters thrust into action in their place, the experience of those more seasoned campaigners who have been available has been invaluable for O’Neill, but he knows major decisions are looming with big names in their mid-30s.

Northern Ireland will return to Nations League action next year, but by the time they start their World Cup qualifying campaign in March 2025, stalwarts like Jonny Evans, 35, Craig Cathcart, 34, and the injured Steven Davis, 38, may think about their futures.

“I’m still at a point where we’re evaluating a lot of the players, particularly those who have come in, but also I have to evaluate some of the older players – are they still able to give us what we need going forward?” O’Neill said.

“There’s a decision to be made in those areas as well. We’re just a little bit old in some areas of the team and a bit young and inexperienced in the others. That’s something that can only be compensated by getting players on the pitch and playing games.

“We’re a little bit short on players playing at a high enough level at the minute to make us as strong as we could be as a squad.”

Northern Ireland might wish they could fast forward to the end of a hugely disappointing qualifying campaign, but with those long-term goals in mind, O’Neill believes there is still plenty to play for.

“Every time they turn up and play they’re turning up to represent their country so I don’t think you need motivation for that as a player,” he said.

“For a lot of them they’re at the start of their international careers so they should be excited to come which I believe they are. It’s always difficult when players turn up and they have to be patient.

“We’ve a number of players who haven’t played in these two games but I think if they look around and they see the likes of Jonny Evans here and the players who would love to be here, Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, who are unfortunately missing through injury, I think that’s motivation enough.

“It’s part of being a Northern Ireland international. You’re not going to turn up and just win all the time. We have to mould a team and be part of a team and you can only really do that by continuing to be available and motivating yourself. I’ve no concerns about that over the rest of the campaign.”

Steven Davis (l) is 38, while Jonny Evans is 35 Credit: Inpho

When O’Neill, who led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, returned to the job in December, there was plenty of optimism about what they might be able to achieve after what was seen as a favourable draw in Group H.

But after an opening 2-0 win away to minnows San Marino, Northern Ireland have suffered setback after setback, robbed of key players by injury and on the wrong end of a series of narrow results.

“It’s been frustrating, it’s been challenging,” O’Neill said. “I think like any manager the job is always more enjoyable when you’re winning, but I’ve been through this before at international level.

“I think the experience I’ve had in the past has helped me keep things in perspective. I look back on this campaign and try and find as many positives as I can.”

