A house in Belfast has been targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

Police say the incident happen on Epworth Street in the east of the city around 10:50pm on Sunday night.

Damage was caused to two windows at the front of the house after a petrol bomb was thrown at the property.

Three people were in the property at the time, but no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The PSNI are appeal for anyone who witnessed anyone in the area or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

