Police are treating a fire at a block of flats in Co Armagh which led to three people needing hospital treatment as arson.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident in Craigavon on Sunday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said officers responded to a report of a fire in the Aldervale area shortly before 10.50pm.

He said: "Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance at the scene, and in the process of evacuating residents.

"A number of people were offered temporary accommodation for the evening, three of whom also attended hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"At this time it is believed that the fire was started deliberately in the ground floor hallway.

"Inquiries to establish the extent of the damage caused as a result are under way."

The statement continued: "We're extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the fire service in bringing the situation under control.

"Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting inquiries, and an investigation to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, is under way.

"I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and may have noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1906 of 10/09/23."

