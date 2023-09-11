Play Brightcove video

Moira Hutchinson is one of four nominees shortlisted for the Daily Mirror UTV Pride of Britain award.

The 91-year-old from Larne has been fundraising for more than three decades.

Most recently she raised thousands of pounds for Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary.

“Moira is a lady who is full of life, full of character, full of personality and who brings joy to everyone who she comes in contact with,” said Janet Hume from the sanctuary.

“Her fundraising for the organisation is pretty infectious so that rubs off on people and she brings a real sense of purpose to us all.

“Moira started a cross-community school of dance many, many years ago and carried on until poor health meant that she could no longer do that.

“She’s also been involved in mental health charities in her local town. We’ve known her since 1996 when she started fundraising for us.

“We’ve a figure of in and around 50, 60, possibly £70,000 pounds raised. Specifically for our new feed project she has raised £15,000 for that because she really believes in our animals having a fulfilled and enriched life.”

Moira also volunteers in one of the animal sanctuary’s shops.

“We’ve only two shops, one is in Larne, and she volunteered to work in it,” said Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary’s Stephen Kennedy.

“Not only that, but I was down in Larne Market and I saw her there selling things for our benefit. She’s a fantastic lady.”

Janet added: “All of her life she has dedicated it to the community and I think that makes her a worthy winner. She is what Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary is – a fun person who wants to help our animals.”

