A woman who admitted assaulting four cabin crew staff after being drunk on a Jet2 flight has been ordered to appear before court or face arrest.

Heather McCarroll, 38, from Kilmakevit Square in Cullybackey failed to turn up to Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a review into her case.

Last month McCarroll plead guilty to four charges of common assault and a further charge of being drunk on a plane following the incident on 6 September last year.

The 38-year-old however, denies four other charges including endangering the safety of an aircraft, behaving in a “threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft,” failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot and causing criminal damage to a bathroom belonging to Jet2.

After she did not appear before the court, District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case for a week.

"She should understand that if she does not appear there will be a warrant for her arrest,” the judge told defence counsel Aaron Thompson.

