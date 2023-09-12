Play Brightcove video

Sharon Caldwell is one of the nominees shortlisted for the Daily Mirror UTV Pride of Britain award.

She’s been leading the Alive Community Choir, based in Belfast for more than 10 years.

The choir prides itself as a group for all and states “no matter the struggles we face in life, we always make sure we enjoy our time together!” and that “we might not always be in tune but we aim to sing loud!”

“She wanted a choir for people to join for their own mental wellbeing, but she also wanted us to feel like we are giving back to other places to,” choir member Rachel Hill said.

“For myself I have a son who has a heart condition so one of the years we raised money for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, to see where the money was going as a family myself and to know that the money coming in from the choir goes out to those groups is great to see.

“There’s been Sunbeam Ministries, there’s been cystic fibrosis, there’s the Children’s Hospice, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Home Start in Antrim – every year is a different charity and it’s just what our main aim is to raise money.”

Fellow choir member Deborah Watts added: “It is so important to her, it literally means everything to her. She literally eats and sleeps it.”

As well as helping to inspire others, under Sharon's direction, the choir has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the last 10 years.

“I would say it’s probably been one of the most positive experiences in my life,” said Sharon.

“Sometimes scary because you are taking responsibility for a group and trying to teach them songs and trying to be good enough to raise money for charity.

“But it has been an absolute privilege to be able to make a real difference in people’s lives and especially supporting charities that mean something to people in the choir.”

