A father and daughter have appeared in court following the discovery of explosives and guns during police searches in Londonderry.

Gerard Anthony Kelly (48) from Victoria Place and Shannon Marie Kelly (26) from Creevagh Heights were arrested last week following searches at both addresses.

During the security operation, there was serious rioting and officers were attacked with stones and petrol bombs.

The PSNI said 16 officers were injured during the disorder.

Today, Gerard and Shannon Kelly appeared before Bishop Street Courthouse via a video link from Musgrave Police Station.

They each face four charges alleging the possession of 1kg of plastic explosives, detonators, a Browning pistol and bullets, and two Soviet grenade heads.

It’s alleged they had the weapons with intent to endanger life.

The police uncovered the pistol and ammunition in a roof space at Victoria Place, and the explosives were found inside a bin at Creevagh Heights.

A defence solicitor applied for bail for Shannon Kelly, describing her as a vulnerable young mother who knew nothing about the weapons.

She was released under condition of a night time curfew.

A detective objected to Gerard Kelly being released on bail, saying police believed he could commit further offences or fail to appear for future court hearings.

The detective claimed whilst Kelly may not necessarily be an active member of the New IRA he was a facilitator for the organisation and was suspected of involvement in moving the weapons for the terrorist grouping.

However, a defence solicitor suggested Gerard Kelly had a serious drink problem and may have been used as a ‘patsy’ by others. Kelly was remanded in custody.

