TERROISM INVESTIGATION

Detectives from the terrorism investigation unit have charged two people following searches in Londonderry last week. The 26 year old woman and 48 year old man are to appear in court charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives. Police say it’s part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

HOMELESSNESS

Northern Ireland is in the midst of an 'unparalleled homelessness crisis' according to the charity Depaul.

It's seen a two-fold rise in the number of people needing support over the past year. One in four of its service users also reported addiction issues - with an 'alarming' rise in poly-substance use and overdose in Belfast and Derry.

DIGITIAL PHONES

A phased upgrade of landlines to digital technology has begun. in Northern Ireland. BT has described the changeover from analogue to digital landlines as a 'once-in-a-generation' undertaking. The upgrade will see BT and many other telecoms operators provide services over a broadband line. Customers will be contacted at least four weeks in advance of before the switch.

LOUGH NEAH

And as blue green algae continues to plague Lough Neagh, one local angler has described the current situation as 'an ecological disaster on a biblical scale'. The blooms have become a common sight over the summer, and last week's high temperatures saw yet another wave. Locals say the community is frustrated that more isn't being done to get rid of the toxic sludge.

