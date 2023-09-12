Police have released an e-fit of a man they’d like to speak to after a report of a suspicious approach to a child.

The PSNI say an 11-year-old girl was approached in The Meadows area of Newtownards on Thursday 20 July.

The girl was not harmed, but was left shaken by the experience.

Those that can help police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting 1590 20/07/23. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

