Two men have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a fast-food takeaway in Belfast with suspected guns.

It happened in the Mountcollyer Road area in the north of the city shortly after 1am on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI say that staff were threatened the guns.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported that two men entered a fast-food takeaway premises in the Mountcollyer Road area with both men armed with suspected firearms.

“It was reported that one of the men threatened a member of staff with the suspected firearm as he tried to access the till inside.

“The other man pointed his suspected firearm at a female delivery driver who was parked outside. The men then left empty-handed on foot in the direction of North Queens Street following the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.

“Two men, aged 30 and 31 years old were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indicatable offence. Both men remain in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information that might assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 103 12/09/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

