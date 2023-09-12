Play Brightcove video

Invest Northern Ireland is describing the Windsor Framework Agreement as a selling point for Northern Ireland.

The investment agency confirmed to UTV it actively promotes the unrestricted access into GB and EU allowed under the agreement.

Mel Chittock says that places Northern Ireland in a unique position.

“It’s very positive. We use the Windsor Framework as a very strong selling point to attract inward investment.”

Mr.Chittock was speaking as the Northern Ireland Investment Summit gets underway in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

It’s showcasing Northern Ireland as an investment location with 200 potential investors from 150 global companies taking part.

The Summit has been organised by the UK Government's Department for Business and Trade, the Northern Ireland Office along with InvestNI.

But it’s being held while devolution has been suspected and the power sharing Executive at Stormont has collapsed.

The DUP is opposed to many aspects of the Windsor Framework Agreement including checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland.

However Mel Chittock doesn’t fear that political instability will put investors off.

“We anticipate there will be a large number of future opportunities that come from this. So this is a great opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland.

It’s hoped that a number of job announcements will be made during the course of the summit.

