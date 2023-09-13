Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has Wednesday morning’s news headlines for Northern Ireland.

NEW JOBS

One thousand new jobs will be announced for Northern Ireland as part of a major investment.

The roles will be created by the company EY over the next five years. The move will more than double the firms existing workforce here, as well as establishing a hub in the North-West. It comes as businesses and investors from around the globe with gather for an event in Belfast later today.

MIDWIFE PRESSURES

Plans to recruit and educate new midwives will be "severely undermined" without substantial investment in midwifery education.

That's according to a new report from the Royal College of Midwives, which says that high stress and an "unacceptable workload" are driving people to leave the profession.

MICA

The number of homes with mica in them in the Derry City and Strabane Council area will be revealed in a report later this morning.

Thousands of homes in neighbouring Donegal were built with the material, and many have suffered serious structural problems.

VOTE REJECTIONS

More than 5000 postal and proxy applications to vote were rejected in this year's council election due to a missing digital reference number.

The electoral commission is calling on the government to urgently review the use of these numbers, and say they are acting as a barrier to voters.

SHEEPDOG TRIALS

And the world Sheepdog Trials gets underway today in Dromore. Teams from 32 nations will battle it out for a global title in front of tens of thousands of spectators in Gill Hall. It's the first time the event has ever been hosted in Northern Ireland.

