Members of the Garda Representative Association have overwhelmingly voted no confidence in the force's most senior officer, Commissioner Drew Harris.

The GRA, which represents rank and file officers, issued 10,803 ballots, of which 9,129 were returned as valid votes.

A total of 9,013 - or 98.7% - voted no confidence in Drew Harris, while 116 voted confidence in him.

Announcing the outcome of the vote in Dublin, GRA general secretary Ronan Slevin said it was the largest return for a ballot in the history of the association.

"It is a loud and clear message that we as an association have lost confidence in the direction of where policing has been led in this country," he said.

"And, as such, it is now in the hands of government to stand up and take action."

Prior to the announcement, Mr Harris had said he was "determined to stay" in his role even regardless of the outcome of the non-binding poll with senior government figures saying he had "full authority" to do so.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee have continued to express confidence in the garda boss throughout the balloting process.

The unprecedented vote stemmed from discontent within the force, mostly around the commissioner's plan to return to a pre-pandemic roster from November 6.

A different roster was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the GRA and other representative groups gave a commitment to return to the old roster when it ended.

But the GRA has raised concerns over low morale in the force and said retention and recruitment issues would affect the implementation of the old roster.

Mr Harris, prior to his move to Dublin, was a former PSNI deputy chief constable. From Belfast he was the first external appointment to the head of the organisation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.