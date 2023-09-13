Surgeon warns botched operations abroad adding pressure to NHS

Play Brightcove video

An NHS aesthetic surgeon has warned that people returning from abroad after botched surgical procedures are taking up beds which could be used by other patients.

His warning comes as a woman who travelled to Turkey for a gastric sleeve operation says had she known the risks involved, she would have cancelled her surgery.

NHS Plastic Surgeon Alastair Brown said: "The majority of cases don't come to us and it's the more severe cases come to the plastic surgery service in the Ulster Hospital.

"We would see cases, severe infections or wound breakdown or bleeding that is caused following surgery. This can be after abdominoplasty, which is a tummy tuck, or breast enlargement, breast reduction or other procedures around the face or other areas around the body.

"Unfortunately some of these can be severe and in some rare instances life-threatening. We can see wounds that are broken down with implants coming out or patients with severe bleeding that needs evacuated or treated as an emergency.

"These cases often need admitted to hospital, some may not need such intense treatment, others can be quite devastating and as I mentioned life-threatening."

He added: "It has a significant impact on the health service. Patients may require multiple operations, may be admitted for quite a period of time.

"We had one patient who was admitted for several weeks requiring multiple procedures and the impact of that on the health service, which is already strained for patients that require admissions for cancers or for trauma or for long waiting lists - it can have consequences."

Asked if people are travelling for surgery due to cost, Mr Brown said: "That is one of the big factors, the cost, it is cheaper however you have to ask yourself why is it cheaper?

"In the UK the establishments are strictly regulated so that's costly, they have strict procedures in place. The implants or materials that they use again are regulated, there is quality assurance again which is costly.

"The surgeons themselves in the UK, they go through a very stringent training programme and are on a GMC specialist register which gives quality assurance and shows their credentials and their level of training but also they have indemnity which again can be costly.

"So when all of this is looked at there's a reason why the costs may be higher and you have to ask yourself why is it cheaper abroad?

"The other thing is some companies will offer incentives or will offer for example, loans to patients we are hearing and we would say don't ever be pressured into something that may, you know with these type of incentives, it's not something that would be construed as what we would feel is good practice."

