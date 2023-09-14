Police are currently advising people to avoid the centre of Belfast due to a fire in the area.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Road users are advised to avoid the Donegall Square South and City Hall area of Belfast city centre as police assist Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at the scene of a reported fire in the area.

Six fire appliances along with the police attended the scene scene and a cordon is in place.

