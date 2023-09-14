The Irish FA say they are making progress towards creating a “high-quality” national training centre after record goal scorer David Healy accused the organisation of failing to deliver on promises to invest in infrastructure following Euro 2016.

They’ve also promised “a review into youth football which will revolutionise that level of the game in Northern Ireland”.

The side’s appearance at the tournament in France was their first at a major tournament for 30 years.

Michael O’Neill’s side slumped to a fifth straight defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Kazakhstan in Astana, having already seen any remaining hope of qualifying for next summer’s finals in Germany effectively killed off by Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Slovenia.

Healy says “structural failings” at the IFA are to blame rather than the string of injuries to senior players that have blighted the squad.

“Michael (O’Neill) is the correct man for the job but we have to look at the structural failings of the Irish FA,” Healy said on Viaplay’s coverage of Sunday’s defeat.

“They have not put a proper training ground in place as was promised to players and supporters. They have not invested in the youth system and the players. They say they will but the JD Academy is being funded by UEFA.

“The planning and structure from underage to senior levels is what? I feel for Ian Baraclough who was basically a sitting duck. We don’t want to be sitting here in four years’ time when we haven’t given Michael the tools to get to a major tournament.

“I see enough people working and jobs for people in the Irish FA but what do they contribute? Northern Ireland supporters want a team to be proud of but we are not seeing that.”

Healy also pointed out emerging stars Isaac Price, Shea Charles and Dan Ballard had all been nurtured by clubs in England rather than the Irish FA JD Academy.

“Michael will get to the bottom of this,” he added. “People need to get their backsides in gear and stop patting one another on the back.

“But Michael is dealing with the same shortcomings as Ian (Baraclough) faced. People need to sit down and agree a plan going forward or we will have the same issues in the future.

“Michael has inherited the same problems as 10 years ago, scrambling around for training facilities. You are on a hiding to nothing.”

However, the IFA says they are working on creating “a second home for Northern Ireland football to complement the excellent match venue at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.”

“The Irish FA will make a significant investment into the facility and anticipates utilising capital funding from external sources, particularly those that are designed to support national associations in these types of strategic infrastructure projects,” they said in a statement.

“Advanced discussions about potential locations remain ongoing with several landowners including Northern Ireland Executive departments, local councils, and private developers and we hope to make a planning application depending on the outcome of the site selection process.

“Given the scale and complexity of such a venture it is difficult at this stage to assign precise timeframes for completion, but all efforts will be exhausted to ensure that progress is expedited with the highest priority.”

Responding directly to Healy’s comments they added.

“We have engaged directly with David in recent days to discuss those comments, which of course we acknowledge.

“We clarified with him that the JD Academy has been in existence since 2019 and has already produced three senior international footballers.

“In addition, the wider work of the Elite Player Pathway, in collaboration with our clubs, has led to over 60 players signing professional contracts in either England or Scotland.

“Furthermore, we are about to launch a review into youth football which will revolutionise that level of the game in Northern Ireland. It will be a significant piece of work resulting in an active game that generates maximum enjoyment and technical development for every child.”

