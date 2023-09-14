A man has appeared in court in connection with last week’s discovery of arms and explosives in Londonderry.

John Martin Kelly, who’s 43 and from Columcille Court, is the third member of his family to be charged in connection with the weapons find.

He was arrested last Thursday following searches at a number of homes where the police discovered guns and six improvised explosive devices.

During the security operation, there was serious rioting in the Creggan area and officers were attacked with stones and petrol bombs.

The PSNI said 16 officers were injured during the disorder.

On Thursday, John Martin Kelly appeared before Bishop Street Courthouse via a video link from Musgrave Police Station.

He refused to speak when asked to confirm his identify.

He faces six charges alleging the possession of plastic explosives, electric detonators, two handguns and ammunition, and two Soviet grenade heads.

It’s alleged he had these weapons with intent to endanger life.

A detective told the court that DNA evidence forensically links Kelly one of the guns.

He said it appeared Kelly was storing weapons for the New IRA and police believe the dissident grouping regarded the defendant as “a person of trust”.

Kelly’s brother and niece appeared in court earlier this week in connection with the same arms find.

He’s been remanded in custody.

