Man charged with possession of explosives after Londonderry searches

A man has been charged with possession of firearms and explosives following last week's searches in Co Londonderry.

Police said the charges against the 43-year-old man were in connection with an "ongoing terrorism investigation".

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Last week a number of searches were carried out in the Creggan area of Londonderry, resulting in the seizure of explosive devices, pistols and quantities of ammunition.

