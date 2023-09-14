A Co Armagh man formally denied the murder of his three-year-old son on Thursday.

Craig Rowland, 28, of Millington Park, Portadown, appeared at Belfast Crown Court for an arraignment hearing.

When the charge of murdering Lewis Oliver Rowland was put to him by the court clerk, Rowland replied: "Not guilty.''

He further denied a charge of the manslaughter of his son on the same date of October 20 2018.

However, Rowland pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty on November 20 2015, in that he "wilfully neglected Lewis Oliver Rowland in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health''.

The child's mother, Laura Graham (31), also of Millington Park, Portadown, appeared at the arraignment hearing via videolink from her solicitor's office.

She also pleaded guilty to the single charge she faced of child cruelty on the same date.

Mr Justice O'Hara directed the Probation Service provide a pre-sentence report on Graham.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that a trial will be required Craig Rowland on the the charges he denied.

Defence counsel Seamus McNeill KC said over the summer eight experts had been identified and were contacted "but as yet we have had any reply from them''.

Mr Justice O'Hara told the senior counsel: "Your solicitor needs to send an email to each of those experts. It is not remotely good enough to come in here and say you have contacted eight people and you have not had a reply. It is just not good enough.

"The case will reviewed again in two weeks’ time. I want answers.''

No date for the trial was set and Craig Rowland was released on continuing bail ahead of the review on Wednesday, September 27.

