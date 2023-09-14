Pride of Britain: Award nomination for animal welfare champion

Play Brightcove video

Lyn Friel is one of the nominees shortlisted for the Daily Mirror UTV Pride of Britain award.

Lyn is the beating heart of Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary having dedicated decades of her life to the welfare of all creatures great and small.

"Lyn is tenacious. She is like a dog with a bone, which is very apt for the work that she's involved in. She loves what she does and she's very passionate," said sanctuary volunteer Carol Workman.

Carol says Lyn does not seek praise except if it is for the animals in her care.

"Though she's the manager of this place, she's a voluntary manager and founder of this place," said colleague Samantha Phillips.

"Lyn doesn't get to sign off at the end of the day and go home. She doesn't take holidays. If Lyn wants to take a day off, there's probably about three or four people in here to do her work," added Samantha.

But the sanctuary require constant fundraising to keep the doors open.

"We can stretch money very, very far. People support us not only with money, but they support us with different foods for the horses, food for the dogs. But it's never enough where you feel comfortable that you have the next few months money there," said Lyn.

Lyn's motivation is always the animals and their welfare.

"Each and every day, no matter how hard it gets, you meet somebody else, an animal, I'm talking about. You just meet ones that inspire you to want to learn more, to do better," she said.

