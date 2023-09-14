Play Brightcove video

LEGACY

A former senior police officer is to become commissioner for investigations at the Government's new legacy body in Northern Ireland. Peter Sheridan will work along side former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

The body will take on hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases when the Government's controversial Legacy Bill becomes law.

FOOD BANKS

There are calls for universities to open food bank services to help aid students with the cost-of-living pressures.

It comes after a report found universities here are the least likely to operate a food bank service.

HOUSE PRICES

House prices continued to rise in Northern Ireland last month but at the slowest rate in the last decade outside of the 2020 Covid lockdown.

The Royal Institute of Chartered surveyors and Ulster Bank say that interest rate rises are causing an easing in demand in the market.

However they added surveyors here are more upbeat compared to other parts of the UK especially when it comes to pricing.

US SPECIAL ENVOY JOE KENNEDY

US special envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy will visit Fermanagh today to discuss potential investment for the region.

It comes as businesses and investors from around the globe with gathered for an event in Belfast yesterday. IRELAND RUGBY

Ireland will name their team later today for the second game of their rugby world cup campaign.

The men in green will be looking to back up their opening win against Romania last week.

Andy Farrell's side will take on Tonga in France at 8pm on Saturday.

