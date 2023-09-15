Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who is currently unlawfully at large.Ray Lee, 30, was charged by police in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending crown court trial.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Lee is believed to be the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds in which he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery.

"Over 40 victims reported losses to police to the value of over £200,000. He is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair."Police added that he was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry, on Thursday August 24.

The spokesperson added: "Officers would ask Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

