Emergency services are at the scene of a four-vehicle road crash in Newtownabbey.

Part of the Shore Road has been closed close to the Rathcoole estate on Friday evening.

A spokesperson from the Fire Service said: “Appliances are currently dealing with a four vehicle RTC, two from Glengormley, one from Central and one from Larne are currently at the scene.

"Firefighters are still working away at the scene."

