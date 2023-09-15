Emergency crews attend scene of four-vehicle crash in Newtownabbey
Emergency services are at the scene of a four-vehicle road crash in Newtownabbey.
Part of the Shore Road has been closed close to the Rathcoole estate on Friday evening.
A spokesperson from the Fire Service said: “Appliances are currently dealing with a four vehicle RTC, two from Glengormley, one from Central and one from Larne are currently at the scene.
"Firefighters are still working away at the scene."
