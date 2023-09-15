An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a range of sexual offences against children dating back to the 1970s.

The man was extradited to Belfast from Canada on Friday morning and arrested by virtue of an international warrant for the offences against children in Northern Ireland.

He will be brought before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

PSNI detective chief inspector Jill Duffie said the arrest showed that the police message was clear.

"The arrest is an another example of partnership working between Canadian authorities and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit," she said.

"Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

