Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says planning for Irish unification should be "at the heart of government".

It comes after the Taoiseach said he believes he will see a united Ireland within his lifetime.

Ms McDonald has welcomed the comments by Leo Varadkar, saying she agrees with him - but challenged him to take action on the issue.

"Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, has correctly said that we're on the path to Irish unity," she said.

"The question and the challenge now for him and for government is what are they going to do about that?

"Because we need processes and preparation that are inclusive, respectful, we need a process that's democratic, entirely peaceful, and all of that requires active planning. You can't wish that into existence. You have to roll up your sleeves and get the work done.

"The preparation for Irish unity can't just be syphoned off or left in a silo of government. It needs to be planned at the heart of government."

The comments made by Leo Varadkar last week have sparked criticism among the unionist community in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris appeared to describe the comments, as well as a suggestion to consider a Plan B for the restoration of power-sharing, as “unhelpful”.

Mr Varadkar has since stood by the comments, saying Ireland has been “extraordinarily helpful to the British government”.

He has also said members of the Irish government were “the adults in the room” during post-Brexit negotiations.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.