A man who hoped he discovered the site of a meteor strike on a beach has had his hopes dashed as the mystery surrounding it has apparently been solved.

The hole had appeared on Portmarnock beach in Dublin in the past few days, with a space enthusiast hoping it had been the site of a 'cosmic event,' particularly as he believed a rock bore the hallmarks of space travel.

However, it has now emerged that three men had dug the hole with plastic shovels during the spell of warm weather over the weekend.

Virgin Media said in a report "local astrophysics buff David Kennedy was startled by the discovery and thought a rock he found in the hole might have come from the skies above".

They added that "he says he's disappointed but he's still getting the rock analysed in the hopes that it wasn't a completely fruitless discovery".

