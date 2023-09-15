A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Belfast has been declared as an elaborate hoax, police say.

The PSNI is appealing for information following the incident in the Glenlea Park area of east Belfast on Thursday 14th September.A report was received shortly after 3pm, that a suspicious object had been left in the area.

Officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place. These have now been lifted.A police spokesperson said: "Ammunition Technical Officers were called to examine the object which was later declared to be an elaborate hoax.

"The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined."Members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety."An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 1098 14/09/23."

