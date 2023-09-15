The trial date for the murder and rape of a Co Armagh show jumper has been set for the 15 April next year. Jonathan Creswell, 35, of Briar Hill Gardens Greysteel, denies the murder and rape of Katie Simpson in 2020. The 21-year-old died in Altnagelvin Hospital on 4 August.

Mr Creswell's application to have to rape charge on a date sometime between 2 - 4 August thrown out was also dismissed by a judge on Friday. When asked how he pleads the defendant replied not guilty. Three others are also to stand trial in connection with Katie Simpson's murder. The court heard the trial could last eight weeks and involves many witnesses.

