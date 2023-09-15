Play Brightcove video

Ivan Black from Londonderry has been crowned UTV's Pride of Britain winner 2023.

Ivan has raised over half a million pounds for cancer charities after the death of his brother Ian more than 30 years ago.

He's walked and trekked hundreds of miles, as well as organising countless fundraising events over the decades.

We surprised Ivan while he was meeting a group of supporters in Castlederg, presenting him with his award.

Speaking emotionally, Ivan said: "I'm totally shocked."

"I lost my brother 33 years ago to leukaemia, I lost my sister 21 years ago to breast cancer and my father to stomach cancer but this has just made me so determined to keep going and if I can help one family from going through the pain," he said.

"That drives me to keep going every day."

Ivan will now join winner from other ITV regions at the glitzy awards night in London later this Autumn, where an overall regional fundraiser will be chosen for special recognition.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.