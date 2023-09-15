Play Brightcove video

PERINATAL MENTAL HEALTH

The Belfast Trust has launched two short films that raise awareness for women who are struggling with perinatal mental health.

The videos which will be shown for the first time today at the Lyric Threatre shares the experiences of a number of women.

It is hoped it will remove the stigma around perinatal mental illness and reassure women that support is available when they need it.

STRIKE

More than four thousand members of the trade union Unite are set to join health workers in strike action next week.

The industrial action which will take place from next Thursday for 48 hours is the latest in an ongoing dispute over pay and safe staffing.

FIRE

A number of residents and staff were removed from a hotel in Belfast city centre following a fire last night. The blaze out which was put out broke out at the Ten Square Hotel in the city.

BUDGET

A minister has warned the budget set for Northern Ireland's public services "will require difficult decisions".

Lord Caine's comments come as the UK Parliament approved the annual financial package for the region due to the continued political stalemate in Stormont.

RUGBY

Ireland will take on Tonga at the world cup on Saturday. Following Ireland's win last weekend against Romania.

Coach Andy Farrell has made four changes to the squad.

AWARD

UTV's Pamela Ballentine has received a lifetime achievement award at the Annual Ulster Tatler Awards last night.

Pamela was given the prize at a Belfast City Hall ceremony and joins a list of winners including Mary Peters.

