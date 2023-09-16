The shooting of a man in a Co Armagh village has left the local community shaken, an MLA said. The man, aged in his 50s, is understood to have been hit in the stomach when multiple shots were fired at a residential premises at the Gullion View area of Meigh. The incident happened shortly before 2am on Saturday morning.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Police said it is believed two women, one aged in her 20s and one in her 30s, and one man aged in his 30s were also inside the property when the shooting happened. Officers said they were uninjured but left badly shaken. Damage was also caused to a kitchen window during the shooting. Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh Liz Kimmins condemned the shooting. “This was a reckless attack, which has left the community shaken,” she said. “There is no place for guns on our streets and the people involved in this attack need to get off the back of our communities. “A police investigation and operation is now under way in the area. “Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.” Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

