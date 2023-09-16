Five people were taken to hospital after a crash in Newtownabbey on Friday night.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested.

The Shore Road crash involving four vehicles happened just before 9pm on Friday on the Shore Road near Rathcoole.

Emergency services attended the scene with part of the road closed to traffic. Four fire fighting crews were sent to the scene from Glengormley, Larne and Belfast.

In a statement, the Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.41pm following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

"NIAS dispatched five crews to the incident, supported by a HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) and an ambulance officer.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients have been transported to hospital."

Police are appealing for information.

