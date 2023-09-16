A former pastor has appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with the historical sexual abuse of two boys more than 50 years ago.

James Henry Clarke, who's 81, and has an address in Canada, was extradited to Northern Ireland.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 1966 and May 1974.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that papers for a Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court, “are in the process of being prepared.” Clarke faces three counts of indecent assault of a male alleged to have been committed over a global time span between 1 January 1966 and 14 May 1974. In relation to the first alleged victim, Clarke is charged with two offences of indecent assault between 1 January 1966 and 1 January 1972 while in relation to a second complainant, he faces one charge alleged to have been committed between 14 May 1970 and 14 May 1974. Granting bail in the sum of £500 with a surety of £500, District Judge Amanda Henderson freed Clarke but told the pensioner he would have to surrender his passport “forthwith,” even though it’s out of date and that he has to reside at the bail address put forward but which was not disclosed to the court. He is due to appear again this Friday, 22 September.

