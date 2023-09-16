Police are appealing for information following a report of a shooting incident which occurred at residential premises at the Gullion View area of Meigh. Shortly before 2am on Saturday 16th September, police received a report that a number of shots were fired at a property in the area.

Police said a man in his 50s was struck once in the stomach during the incident. He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Damage was also caused to a kitchen window. It is believed that a woman in her 20s, and man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s were inside the property and although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident. A police statement said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 119 16/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

