A man has been shot in the County Armagh village of Meigh.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, was struck in the stomach when a number of shots were fired at a property in the Gullion View area shortly before 2am on Friday.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Two women and another man, who were in the property, escaped injury.

LEGACY

Contentious legacy legislation's been branded a "betrayal" by the family of a victim of the Birmingham Pub `Bombings.

Julie Pembleton's sister Maxine was one of 21 civillians murdered in a spate of IRA explosions in the city in November 1974.

She was speaking at Belfast city hall after two supporters of the justice for the 21 group completed a sponsored walk from Birmingham.

COURT

A former pastor has appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with the historical sexual abuse of two boys more than 50 years ago.

James Henry Clarke, who's 81, and has an address in Canada, was extradited to Northern Ireland after being in custody in Canada for some time.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 1966 and May 1974.

He'll appear in court again this Friday.

RUGBY

The final countdown is on to Ireland's second Rugby World Cup match.

In less than an hour, Andy Farrell's team will kick off against Tonga in Nantes.... and Ireland know the south seas islanders will offer a tough test.

