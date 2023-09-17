One man was taken to hospital and another arrested after an apparent stabbing at Dublin Airport.

The public order incident happened outside terminal 1 on Sunday morning.

Airport operator DAA said there was no disruption to any flights as a result of what happened.

The injured man, in his 50s, was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment to apparent stab wounds.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

He was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel from the Airport Fire Service.

One person has been arrested by the Gardai. Flights at Dublin Airport are operating normally DAA

It is understood Dublin Airport Police responded to the incident within 90 seconds.

They initially detained the suspect, who is also in his 50s, before he was transferred to Garda custody.

He was taken to a Garda station in the north Dublin area.

The scene of the incident was cordoned off to facilitate a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

They have urged any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of terminal 1 between 11-11.45am and who may have camera footage, including from a dash cam, to make it available to the Garda.

A DAA spokesman said: “Airport police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident outside terminal 1 this morning.

“One person has been arrested by the Gardai. Flights at Dublin Airport are operating normally.”

