Thousands took part in the Belfast city half marathon on Sunday.

The sell-out event celebrated its 10th year with a record 6,000 entries making it Northern Ireland's biggest half marathon.

The race began at a rain soaked Ormeau Embankment at 9am weaving its way through the city and back to Ormeau Park.

First place was Annadale Striders Eskander Turki while North Belfast Harrier Conon McCaughey was just behind in second with Gary Slevin of Foyle Valley AC third.

In the women’s section, Ann Marie McGlynn from Letterkenny AC took first place. North Belfast Harriers’ Gladys Ganiel came second with Caitlyn Harvey third.

The men's winners First Place Eskander Turki Second Place Conan McCaughey and Third Place Gary Slevin. Credit: Pacemaker

The women's winners First Place Ann Marie McGlynn Second Place Gladys Ganiel and Third Place Caitlyn Harvey. Credit: Pacemaker

