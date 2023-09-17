Police investigating a report of a serious assault which occurred in the Old Shore Road area of Newtownards late on Saturday, 16th September have made an arrest.Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “At around 11.45pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been deliberately struck by a vehicle before the driver made off from the scene."The man was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.“A 32-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences and remains in police custody at this time.“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have seen a silver van in the area between 11.30pm and 11.45pm, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1863 of 16/09/23.“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dashcam, mobile phone or other footage.”“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.