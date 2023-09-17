Play Brightcove video

A protest on the shores of Lough Neagh has been described as a "wake".

The lake, which is Northern Ireland's biggest source of drinking water, is contaminated with blue-green algae.

DAERA says the situation is extremely concerning - and they're committed to working with partners and stakeholders.

NI water says water from Lough Meagh that's been treated is still safe to drink and use as normal.

RUGBY WORLD CUP

Ireland made it two wins out of two at the Rugby World Cup with an eight try 59 -16 win over Tonga in Nantes.

The also saw Johnny Sexton overtake Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's record points scorer.

BELFAST HALF MARATHON

Thousands have taken part in the Belfast City Half Marathon in tough conditions.

Annadale Strider Eskandern Turki was the first over the line in 1:09. Letterkenny AC's Anne Marie McGlynn, was the fastest woman.

