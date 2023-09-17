A man and woman were threatened at gun point at a home in Belfast.

Two people have been arrested.

Police said shortly before 4pm on Saturday, it was reported two men arrived at a house in the North Queen Street area, one of whom was armed with a suspected gun.

A woman who was inside the house at the time, was alerted to the two men outside the property. When she opened the door the man armed with a suspected firearm pointed it at the woman and demanded money from her. The suspects were challenged outside the property and the armed man then threatened a man and again demanded money. A police statement said: "The two suspects made off in a white campervan type vehicle and travelled along North Queen Street to the junction of the Limestone Road, Belfast. “Officers stopped the vehicle a short time later in the University Street area and made two arrests. “The men, aged 36 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including, threats to kill, common assault and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. “They remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries into the investigation. “We are appealing to anyone who was in the North Queen Street area during this time and noticed anything suspicious to get in contact with police. “Anyone who has mobile, doorbell or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is also asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1125 16/09/23.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

